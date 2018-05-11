Carrie Underwood does not feel safe in her current house with husband Mike Fisher months after the freak accident that injured her face and wrist. It also does not help that she’s having issues with some of her neighbors. So she and her athlete spouse are reportedly looking for a new place.

On Thursday, a source familiar with the matter exclusively told People that Underwood and Fisher are planning to relocate. “They are completely done with the neighborhood,” the source said, before revealing that the couple decided on this after the accident last November. “The decision came after the fall.”

The source also disclosed that the pair are house-hunting partly because of their neighbors. “They’ve been having a lot of issues with neighbors letting people in the community to look around,” the source said, adding that both Underwood and Fisher are not happy with the security issues in their present neighborhood.

The “American Idol” Season 4 winner and the Nashville Predators player are not moving that far however. The source shared that they are definitely “looking to move,” but they won’t be leaving the Tennessee capital city.

On Nov. 10, 2017, Underwood had a scary fall outside of her Nashville home. The freak accident resulted to the Grammy-winning singer getting about 40-50 stitches to her face and a surgery for her wrist.

When Underwood was interviewed by Hoda Kotb on the May 10 episode of “Today,” she was reluctant to give a detailed explanation for what really happened. “Plain and simple, it was just kind of a freak accident. I just fell. I just tripped taking my dogs out to do their business,” she said.

However, Underwood did share that the fall happened because she missed one of the steps outside her home. “There was one little step that I went to catch myself on and I missed,” she said. “It just wasn’t pretty.”

The 35-year-old recording artist has since bounced back from the accident. She showed her fans her healed up face via Instagram late last month. She also made a big comeback into the music scene by performing her new single, “Cry Pretty,” at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on April 15.

In a letter to fans posted on her website in early April, Underwood confirmed that she was already doing “pretty darn good.” She also noted that her “wrist is almost back to normal, about [90 percent] there ... and my face has been healing pretty nicely as well.”

Photo: Getty Images/Ethan Miller