Fans will have to wait a couple more weeks before they could enjoy another dose of their favorite “Chicago Med” series.

Apparently, episode 10 won’t be airing this Tuesday night because NBC is still busy broadcasting the 2018 Winter Olympics. The all-new installment has instead been scheduled to air on Feb. 27, when the Olympics are over.

According to the synopsis for “Chicago Med’s” returning episode, Dr. Manning (Torrey DeVitto) gets a hard time due to two circumstances. First, she witnesses a drive by shooting that will apparently cause her to hit her head. Second, she has to deal with a teenage patient who has an aggressive much older husband. She has Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) by her side, but the latter’s support won’t be enough with what she’s about to go through.

A sneak peek at episode 10, titled “Down By Law,” shows Dr. Manning approaching her young patient and telling her, “You have the right to make your own medical decisions.” While it isn’t clear what the teenage patient is going through, it seems Dr. Manning will do everything to protect her against her husband, who appears to be more than twice the patient’s age.

One scene in the preview features Dr. Manning yelling at the patient’s husband, “She’s 14 … and now you wanna play games with her health?” When the patient’s husband does not listen, Dr. Manning — backed by Dr. Halstead — approaches Dr. Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) to tell the latter of the deadly consequences. However, Dr. Goodwin acknowledges how unprofessional Dr. Manning is handling things, so she removes the concerned doctor from the case.

Despite being relieved of her responsibilities over the young patient, Dr. Manning still does everything to save the latter. The teaser mentions that Dr. Manning does “break the law” in episode 10 before flashing scenes of Dr. Manning confronting the patient’s husband once again. There’s certainly a lot of tension between the two based on the promo clip.

Meanwhile, the synopsis also teases interesting storylines for Dr. Rhodes (Colin Donnell) and Maggie (Marlyne Barrett). The cardiothoracic fellow discovers something alarming about a woman he previously dated, while the ED nurse receives a surprise from a man she’s been seeing.

“Chicago Med” Season 3, episode 10 airs Feb. 27 at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.

Photo: Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images