The Beyhive is in for a memorable performance when Beyoncé hits the stage at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The “Formation” singer has reportedly been hard at work rehearsing for her upcoming performance with plans to wow the crowd after her pregnancy with twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, forced her to back out last year.

Beyoncé was originally scheduled to perform at Coachella 2017 but received orders from her doctor preventing her from going on. However, the singer is determined to impress fans after missing out on the opportunity.

Sources told TMZ the “Don’t Hurt Yourself” artist has been having top secret rehearsals with her choreographer, dancers and production crew ahead of her Coachella performance.

Beyoncé, who is expected to perform a slew of her hit songs from the “Lemonade” album, has been reportedly scheduling 11-hour days in a Los Angeles studio.

During rehearsals, Beyoncé has implemented strict rules including no recordings and no unwanted guests. She also hired security guards to monitor the studio to make sure details about the performance remain under wraps.

The singer first announced her pregnancy in February 2017 on Instagram with a photo of her baby bump. Although Beyoncé intended on going through with her performance, on Feb. 23, 2017, it was announced the singer would no longer take the stage.

“Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival,” the statement from the Coachella Facebook page read.

The star was replaced by Lady Gaga, but fans were promised Beyoncé would return the following year to perform. “However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival,” the statement continued.

The “Hold Up” singer later gave birth in June 2017 and shared a picture of her little ones in July.

Last month, Beyoncé teased she was gearing up for the festival by sharing a picture of herself and several backup dancers in a studio. The singer also revealed she would be going vegan to prepare for her performance.

Beyoncé is scheduled to perform at Coachella Weekend 1 on Saturday, April 14, and at Weekend 2 on Saturday, April 21.

Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images