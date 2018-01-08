He’s been secretly working with Vivian and Stefan to try and take over DiMera Enterprises. To make sure he gets what he wants and no none figures out his role in the recent turmoil, Andre will continue focusing on his perfect deception on the Monday, Jan. 8 episode of “Days of Our Lives.”

Andre (Thaao Penghlis) wants to be the CEO of DiMera more than anything, but has never been seen as a suitable heir as the head of the family because of his past crimes and actions. Now, he’s been conspiring with the recently returned Vivian (Louise Sorel) and her son, Stefan (Tyler Christopher) on the NBC soap, in the hopes he will get what he seeks. While he is technically not in charge at the moment, as Stefan holds the control, he is attempting to make his end goal the reality.

However, in order to maintain that control, he will need to continue making Chad (Billy Flynn), Abigail (Marci Miller) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) believe that he is on their sides, and is appalled by Vivian and Stefan’s claims. Most importantly, he needs to make sure that Kate remains duped, as she is most likely to figure out his game. Of course, he will continue to work to make sure she is distracted by something else.

To potentially help cover his tracks, Andre previously admitted to Abigail that he didn’t just want a business arrangement out of his marriage to Kate, and that he had secretly fallen in love with her. He finally shared these feelings with Kate, and she told him she needed more time to determine how she felt. Now, Andre will make sure to try and convince her she loves him too, because getting her distracted by romance could be the key to continue deceiving her and everyone else successfully.

However, he may also still truly love her, and while deceiving her is necessary in order to continue the successful plot, he may really want her to admit to genuinely caring for him. However, if she ever figures out that he is working with the people who are currently considered the DiMera family’s top enemies, he will surely lose not only her, but everything else he has worked for.

“Days of Our Lives” airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC