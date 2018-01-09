She made a mistake and drunkenly slept with another man on Christmas Eve because she was convinced her boyfriend had cheated on her with his ex. Now, Lani will be stunned when she realizes there may be some big consequences that are a result of her actions on the Tuesday, Jan. 9 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

After walking into JJ's (Casey Moss) hotel room on the NBC soap, and seeing him and Gabi (Camila Banus) sleeping in bed together, Lani (Sal Stowers) immediately jumped to conclusions and left before either one knew she was there. She then quickly called Eli (Lamon Archey), and informed him that her boyfriend and his girlfriend had cheated on them with one another. As the two drank and somewhat cursed their exes for lying to them, Eli admitted to Lani that he had feelings for her once too, and they wound up having sex.

However, the next morning, they learned the real truth to the story. Gabi and JJ had just been sleeping together as friends, because Gabi was watching over him to make sure he didn't do something stupid. Earlier that night, she had walked in on him and learned of his plans to kill himself. To make sure he didn't do it, knowing how important he was to the people he would be leaving behind, she stayed with him all night. Deciding that their respective partners could never know about their wrong conclusion and resulting action, Lani and Eli decided to keep their tryst secret.

Now though, Lani will make a startling discovery when she realizes she is pregnant—and it won't take long for her to figure out that the baby is most likely not JJ's, since they hadn't slept together as recently. Before Theo (Kyler Pettis) awoke from his coma, the two had broken up over the fact that JJ shot him, meaning that their not being together is proof that JJ isn't the father. Lani will be stunned as she realizes the baby is Eli's.

However, before she can do anything about it, it might lead to more problems. JJ may figure out her secret quickly, and will of course assume the baby is his. Once he gets involved, Lani will be forced to make a tough decision about her future.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC