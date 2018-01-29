A Detroit police officer who was shot in the head on Jan. 24 while responding to a domestic violence call, died on Sunday afternoon. He was 25 years old.

The police officer identified as Glenn Doss was answering a call in the 5500 block of McDougall Street near East Kirby in Detroit when he was shot.

The announcement of his sad demise was made by Detroit Police Chief James Craig outside Detroit Receiving Hospital. Craig said: "As you now know, our officer just passed 45 minutes ago. He fought a good fight. He is truly what we call one of Detroit's finest. He is what we call an American hero. He did what we expect each and every officer to do: Go out and serve this community with distinction and honor," the Detroit Free Press, an affiliate of USA Today, reported.

Mayor Mike Duggan was also present at the hospital when Doss died. "There has never been a time it has been more dangerous to be a Detroit police officer than the last year and a half. There have been more shootings of police officers than I can ever remember, and yet the 2,500 men and women of the department go out there every day. And I would say to the folks of this city: When you see a police officer, thank them for their courage and their service," Duggan said.

Gov. Rick Snyder reacted to the news via his official Twitter account.

Doss’ father reflected on his family’s loss and said: "First of all we want to thank everyone for their prayers and their support that they sent up to God for my son. I want to thank God for the 25 years that have allowed me the honor and the pleasure to raise such a great young man, who was so positive and who was so humble. He never gave me any problem at all," USA Today reported.

Following Doss’ death, 43-year-old Decharlos Brooks was charged with eight counts of assault with intent to murder on Saturday, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Doss, who had been a part of the force for nearly two years and was a father to a 9-month-old son, was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition on Wednesday. He underwent surgery on Thursday and died three days later on Sunday.

According to police officials, a call came in around 10:40 p.m. local time about a man assaulting his wife and another call said a man might have fired gunshots.

On arriving at the scene, officers saw Brooks standing outside a home with a weapon which he then used to fire shots at police squad cars.

According to a report in Click on Detroit News, an NBC affiliate, Doss who was sitting in the passenger seat was shot twice while another police squad car was also hit by bullets.

Reports state that after the shots were fired, Brooks barricaded himself inside the home until officers threw tear gas into the home and captured him.