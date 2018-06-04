Many artists have already given their opinion regarding Drake’s ongoing beef with Pusha T. However, one rapper who appears to have no interest in sharing his thoughts on the matter is the “Nice For What” artist’s alleged ghostwriter, Quentin Miller.

In Pusha T’s initial diss track, “Infrared” the rapper referenced Miller and alluded to the ongoing rumor that he writes Drake’s rhymes. “It was written like Nas but it came from Quentin,” the lyrics of the song read.

Despite the allegations, Miller told TMZ cameras he has no problem with Drake or Pusha T. The rapper was spotted out in Atlanta on Thursday night, where he was asked if had an opinion on who would come out on top in the rap battle.

Rather than directly answer the question, Miller insisted he had love for both Drake and Pusha T. When the videographer attempted to push for a different response, Miller went on to express his support for the two rappers and declared he had love for everyone.

Rumors that Miller was Drake’s ghostwriter first arose in 2016 during the “God’s Plan” rapper’s beef with Meek Mill. When the Philadelphia artist tweeted Drake didn’t write his own raps, Miller was eventually identified as the man behind some of his hit songs including “10 Bands.” Miller later denied he was a ghostwriter.

Drake responded to Meek’s allegations in his song “Back to Back” at the time, and later acknowledged Pusha T’s reference to the claim in his song, “Duppy Freestyle.”

“And as for Q, man, I changed his life a couple times,” Drake rapped in the 2018 diss record. The artist went on to reveal he helped Miller, who was working in a grocery store at the time and allowed him to write on his songs in order to kick-start his music career.

Drake has yet to release a song answering all of the allegations in Pusha T’s latest diss track, “The Story of Adidon.” In the song, the Bronx rapper alleges Drake has a secret son named Adonis with former porn star Sophie Brussaux.

Although sources close to the “Fake Love” artist have told TMZ he has already recorded a response to the track, it is unclear whether he plans to share it with the world.

Drake has not released a song since Rap-A-Lot Records CEO J Prince revealed he has told the 31-year-old not to stoop to the low level of the “Grindin’” rapper, and risk ruining his career as a mainstream artist.

