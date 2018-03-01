A New Jersey man made it home safe Friday after a night of partying by way of a $1,000 Uber ride, which he said he doesn’t remember.

Kenneth Bachman claimed had been partying near the campus of West Virginia University located in Morgantown, West Virginia, with his buddies when he decided to call an Uber home.

Bachman said he thought he ordered the ride-sharing service to drop him at a location near the university, but ended up miles away at his Jersey residence. Uber charged him $1,635.93 for the trip, KYW-TV reported.

"We went to a frat party and then went to the bar. I was getting drinks all night; I probably spent like $200 at the bar after already drinking all day," Bachman told KYW-TV. "Basically, I kinda just blacked out. The last thing I remember was being at the bar and then I just woke up in the Uber next to an older dude telling me I was an hour out from Jersey."

Bachman revealed that he had been drinking and accidentally selected the high-end Uber XL option, a more expensive car with additional available seating.

"It would have cost like $800 but instead it came out to $1,600," Bachman told KYW-TV. "I guess it's kind of embarrassing."

Bachman made it home intact but decided to challenge the bill. He claimed he passed out and woke up to the Uber driver telling him they had arrived in New Jersey.

"Afterwards I had it fully sink in," Bachman told the New Jersey Journal. "Once the ride ended and I saw how much it was when I was like 'Alright, this is insane, that's just crazy.'"

Bachman stated that he never entered his New Jersey home address as a destination and that the driver had his phone during the ride.

"Obviously I sent the Uber, I don't know where to, I know I wouldn't send it to my house, I knew where I was," Bachman said. "He was on my phone, without me allowing it."

Uber confirmed to the New Jersey Journal that the ride happened and that the driver took Bachman to his requested destination. The two parties resolved the matter which entailed Bachman paying the charge.

Photo: Getty Images