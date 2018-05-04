A United Airlines crew member was allegedly drunk onboard a flight to North Dakota on Thursday, whose picture was taken by a passenger and posted on social media.

The incident occurred on United Airlines flight 4689 which was enroute from Denver to Williston, North Dakota. Twitter user Erika Gorman posted pictures of the attendant, who she claims was “drunk and disorderly.”

She also wrote in a presently deleted tweet, “Thanks @united, for a terrifying flight!”

“Drunk and disorderly — belligerent flight attendant. Boarding announcements were ‘if your seatbelt isn’t tight, you F----d up.’ I went to the cockpit and talked to the captain and police were waiting when we landed,” she tweeted, sharing more details about her flight.

Gorman added that the attendant looked disheveled, and in an instance, placed her face within inches of another passenger. It is not clear if the accused flight attendant was formally charged by the police upon landing.

The United Airlines is currently investigating the matter and has not released the name of the flight attendant. Trans States, which operates some flights for United and other airlines, told NBC Chicago that the company is aware of a flight attendant displaying erratic behavior on duty and she will be "held out of service" pending an investigation.

A spokeswoman for United said in a statement the airline apologized “for any inconvenience or distress this may have caused.” It added that as a "gesture of good will,” it compensated all the passengers on the flight. The nature of the compensation was not known.

This is not the first time that a United Airlines flight attendant was accused of being drunk on the job. In a January review on Trip Advisor, a passenger shared a similar experience.

The reviewer said she was flying from Las Vegas and wanted to be seated with her kids who did not get seats next to her. When she requested the flight attendant to make the necessary arrangements, “She said no very rudely.”

“The flight attendant ran to the bathroom. We could hear her throwing up. Five minutes later, she made the announcements. She was slurring her words and giggling. The guy beside me said she was on his prior flight and he believed she was into intoxicated,” the review said.

After the reviewer’s co-passenger went to talk to the crew members, the passengers were told to leave the place. The reviewer said they were stuck at the airport for five hours before the company arranged for a new plane. They were allegedly offered no food vouchers or apology of any sort.

“I will never fly with United Airlines again. It’s unsafe, unprofessional with no costumer service. I don’t know how a flight attendant could be cleared for work when she was so drunk that she was vomiting and slurry her words mid day!!!!!” she wrote.