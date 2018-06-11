The gaming world has coalesced in Los Angeles this week for the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). The annual trade show usually features a bevy of press conferences from major publishers like Sony and Nintendo, as well as a few days of show floor time for attendees to play upcoming games.

For the second year in a row, E3 has ditched the press-only attitude and let the general public in, as long as they have tickets. The show floor opens up on Tuesday, but unfortunately, anyone in Los Angeles who wants to get in will have to pay a hefty fee. According to the E3 website, the only way to get in at the moment is a three-day show floor pass that costs $995.

Back in February, “gamer passes” went on sale for $249 each, with the first 1,000 priced at $149, according to video game website Polygon. However, quantities were limited and they sold out fairly quickly. Unless possible attendees are willing to show up to the Los Angeles Convention Center with almost $1,000, they might be out of luck.

Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Those who managed to snag gamer passes can venture onto the show floor starting at 2 p.m., noon and 9 a.m. PT on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

E3 typically features press conferences from the likes of Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo and other major industry players in the days leading up to the actual show. These press conferences are where the big news breaks each year, such as the introduction of a mysterious new “Halo” game during Microsoft’s showing on Sunday.

The Master Chief returns in #HaloInfinite. Get your first look at the legendary hero in a thrilling new Slipspace Engine demo that provides a glimpse into the future of the franchise. #XboxE3 https://t.co/vJNXPgAJZb pic.twitter.com/G76rTX7kAY — Halo (@Halo) June 10, 2018

At the time of writing, only three press conferences are left. Ubisoft will present its wares on Monday at 1 p.m. PT, while Sony will have a stage show at 6 p.m. PT.

Nintendo will finish things off with a livestream on Tuesday at 9 a.m. PT.