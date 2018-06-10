Microsoft’s E3 keynote this Sunday showcased new and upcoming games. Among them was From Software’s “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” that’s scheduled for release next year.

From Software is known for “Dark Souls” and “Bloodborne,” so fans already have a clue on what they can expect from “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” — a game that’s set in a dark-themed ancient Japan. Since the game takes place in late 1500s Sengoku period, there’s bound to be a lot of blood and gore, as per Engadget.

The Sengoku period was marked by a lot of political and military conflicts. The protagonist shown in the teaser trailer is a katana-wielding man who is tasked to combat merciless and ginormous bosses, who are equally equipped with sharp weapons.

The promotional material released at the Xbox event didn’t really provide the storyline and the specific gameplay details, but it does a good job in showcasing the sword fighting and acrobatics that happen in the game. The intense head-to-head combat with big bosses seems to be the main attraction.

Eurogamer surmises that the protagonist could be a samurai from an important bloodline who is out to get revenge after resurrecting from a failed mission. At the start of the trailer, his left arm is cut off by an opponent. When he wakes up, he already has what appears to be a prosthetic arm made of bones.

“Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” was originally teased at the Game Awards late last year. Since the teaser that was released at the time did not include a title, many speculated that the clip was a teaser for a “Bloodborne” sequel, according to Polygon. But now the original game is being developed by From Software under the tutelage of game director Hidetaka Miyazaki and it will be published by Activision.

“Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” is set to release sometime in 2019 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC platforms.

