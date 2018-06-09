EA DICE has just unveiled the new features that are coming to “Star Wars Battlefront 2” later this year. The content updates that the developer is preparing includes a new map, new playable characters and many more.

At E3 today, DICE revealed what “Battlefront 2” players should watch out for once the current Han Solo season is over. According to the developer, the action shooter video game will move forward with the Clone Wars era.

The new era will introduce a new map, which is based on the planet Geonosis — where the Clone Wars started in “Attack of the Clones.” DICE describes the upcoming map as the “largest level ever built for ‘Battlefront,’” according to Eurogamer.

The Clone Wars will also introduce new playable heroes and villains. The characters confirmed at E3 include General Grievous, Count Dooku, Anakin Skywalker and Jedi Master Obi Wan Kenobi, who is making his debut in “Battlefront.”

Sadly, DICE doesn’t have a specific date for the DLC yet. However, EA confirmed via Twitter that the announced features will roll out “in the coming months.”

Meanwhile, another thing to watch out for is the updated squad system that’s coming to the Han Solo season next week, specifically on June 12. PC Gamer has learned that the system “will allow you to team up much easier and play with your friends.” Then, there’s also a new Starfire game mode that will focus around dogfighting with hero ships.

DICE has also confirmed a new “large-scale multiplayer sandbox mode” that will allow players to capture command posts, as well as attack and destroy capital ships.

Aside from “Battlefront 2” updates, “Titanfall” developer Respawn has also teased its upcoming “Star Wars” game, which is reportedly set between “Revenge of the Sith” and “A New Hope.” The new game, entitled “Jedi: Fallen Order,” is scheduled for release next year, as per The Verge.

Photo: Reuters/Noah Berger