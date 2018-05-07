The “Deus Ex” series was not canceled. This is what Eidos Montreal studio head David Anfossi confirmed recently. The project has been put on the back burner as the developer focuses its attention on completing “Shadow of the Tomb Raider.”

A video interview from last week shows Anfossi being asked about “Deus Ex” and he set the record straight by saying that Eidos Montreal did not forget about the series at all. “It’s not dead,” he said before adding that they are still thinking about the franchise’s future. Anfossi also explained that they want the next installment to be made “correctly and respectfully.”

Last year, Yosuke Matsuda, the CEO of the game’s publisher Square Enix also confirmed that the “Deus Ex” franchise wasn’t dead. “We have never said anything about discontinuing that title,” Matsuda told gameindustry.biz in an interview. He then noted that the next game could take some time to be developed due to issues with resources.

“What I can say is Eidos Montreal has always developed ‘Deus Ex,’ and the issue is we do not have limitless resources. We have several big titles that we work with and that’s partly a factor in what our line-up looks like,” Matsuda said. “Of course, it would be ideal if we could work on all of them all of the time, but the fact of the matter is some titles have to wait their turn.”

Rumors about the discontinuation of the “Deus Ex” franchise surfaced after the 2016 entry, entitled “Deus Ex: Mankind Divided,” only obtained lackluster sales. The absence of a sequel in the following year caused some to believe that the series has been secretly canceled. Matsuda addressed the rumors though and said, “The reason there isn’t a ‘Deus Ex’ right now is just a product of our development line-up because there are other titles we are working on.”

“Deus Ex” is a cyberpunk-themed action role-playing video game series that was first launched in 2000. The first two installments were developed by Ion Storm, while the succeeding entries were created by Eidos Montreal.

Photo: Steam