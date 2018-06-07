“Fear the Walking Dead” will never be the same again after this week’s midseason finale.

Without giving away any plot details, actor Colman Domingo told Entertainment Weekly that Season 4, episode 8 of the AMC series is a “phenomenal” and “groundbreaking” hour. “A lot has been going on with all of the time jumps and now we’re going to come to a culmination of all the reasons why the story had to be told in that way — why Alicia (Alicia Debnam-Carey), Luciana (Danay Garcia), and I [Strand] are as vicious as we are. All the reasons will come to the light,” said Domingo.

Though Domingo didn’t exactly reveal what makes the midseason finale extraordinary, the actor assured fans that the installment will surprise them. “This one is really going to blow your mind,” said the 48-year-old actor. “I watched it yesterday in my hotel room and I had an ugly cry. There are some disastrous things that will happen and it’s going to be gripping and it’s going to change the course of the show forever.”

In a separate interview with TV Guide earlier this month, Domingo said that the past and the present timelines of the show will finally converge in the midseason finale. “It’s going to be incredible television,” said the “Selma” actor.

The fate of Madison (Kim Dickens), who has not appeared in a single scene in the present timeline since the Season 3 premiere, is expected to be revealed in the midseason finale. While a lot of fans suspect that she will go down with the Stadium, Domingo had a pretty optimistic outlook for Dickens’ character.

“A little hope for Madison?” Domingo told Comicbook.com last month at Walker Stalker Con in Nashville, Tennessee when asked to comment about the popular theory among fans that Madison is already dead. “There’s a lot of hope for Madison! Madison is such a compelling, interesting, strong, ferocious character. You never know. There’s some speculation. [But] they don’t know what’s going on because we haven’t seen her in the new timeline. Is she kidnapped? Did she run away? Is she holed up somewhere in a basement? You have no idea.”

Do you think Madison died in the past timeline? Share your theories in the comments section below!

“Fear the Walking Dead” midseason finale airs Sunday, Jun 10 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.