Although the members of Fifth Harmony, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane Hansen, and Ally Brooke Hernandez, have said they are excited to pursue solo endeavors, Kordei has revealed that announcing 5H’s hiatus to Harmonizers was one of the hardest things she’s had to do.

The 21-year-old, who has already released a new song alongside up-and-coming artist Khalid and signed a solo management deal, initially denied split rumors surrounding the group. Now, following their big announcement, she is opening up about the hiatus.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, while attending the Daily Front Row’s 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, Kordei admitted announcing Fifth Harmony’s split took an emotional toll on her.

“[It was] very scary,” she told the media outlet.

“And heartbreaking for me personally. The first day that we even put out the announcement for the hiatus, it was the toughest day,” Kordei confessed.

While going off on her own will give the “Love Lies” singer time to discover who she is as an individual, Kordei revealed it’s going to take some time for her to embrace her new role as a solo artist. “It’s definitely going to be an adjustment,” she said.

“It’s all I’ve known for the last six years, but I’m excited,” the star continued.

Kordei revealed she was a bit overwhelmed with the questions that surrounded the group following the hiatus announcement.

“So many people saying, ‘Oh my god, what happened? What’s wrong?’ Just having that attention on something that you already know is real and the fact that now everybody else knows it’s real, it’s like, ‘Wow, this is really happening,’” she explained.

Fifth Harmony first announced their hiatus on March 19. “After six years going hard, non stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time, for now, to go on hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors,” the statement posted to the group’s social media accounts read.

Going forward, it looks like Kordei may be working with some famous faces in the industry. On April 2, Missy Elliot shared a tweet revealing she was interested in getting behind the camera to direct music videos.

“Just like artist trusted me to write songs for them I wonder what artist would take a chance on me directing a video for them,” she wrote.

Kordei later responded by sending Elliot three emojis of the woman raising her hand. A day later Elliot replied to the “Down” singer revealing they may be working together in the near future. “Hey sis! Ya peeps hit me bout us working anyway hopefully we get in da studio soon,” she tweeted.

Kordei and Elliot have not confirmed an official project just yet, however, the singer is expected to appear on “Most Requested Live” in a little less than two weeks. Fans interested in learning more about her journey as a solo artist and upcoming projects may want to tune in during her appearance for the latest updates.

