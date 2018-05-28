Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared some similarities with the first Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but their quality of relationships was very different.

Prince Harry and Markle received the title of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their royal wedding. Just like Prince Harry, the first royal who carried the title was red-headed and he also fell in love with a dark-haired woman, Lady Augusta Murray, who was older than him, according to Christopher Wilson.

Prince Augustus Frederick, the first Duke of Sussex, was the sixth son of King George III. He was born at Buckingham Palace and suffered from asthma as a child.

Unfortunately, while Prince Harry and Markle are very much in love with each other, the first Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren't as passionate. Lady Augusta was reportedly in love with her cousin Lord Archibald.

Lady Augusta fled to Rome to carry her secret love-child with Lord Archibald. It was then that she was introduced to Prince Augustus who instantly fell in love with her. The latter proposed marriage in only a matter of weeks.

Unlike Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding, Prince Augustus and Lady Augusta got married secretly at Rome's Hotel Sarmiento by a rogue Anglican cleric. They also married again in Mayfair.

The Royal Marriages Act had been passed on that prevents the royal princes to marry without the consent of the monarch. Lady Augustus was reportedly aware of it but couldn't help to join the Firm.

"Augusta knew it would cause trouble, indeed she cautioned against the marriage, but she could not resist becoming a member of the Royal Family," historian Kenneth Rose wrote.

Lady Augusta was heavily pregnant when she tied the knot with Prince Augustus. She delivered the child just a month after their wedding.

Due to the disgrace she brought to the family, the king ordered Prince Augustus out of the country. Meanwhile, the Duchess was forbidden to follow her husband in Italy. So, she rekindled her romance with her cousin.

When Prince Augustus returned, Lady Augusta conceived her second child. The Duke of Sussex initially accepted the baby as his own but discovered a bundle of letters showing that the child was not his. So, he left his wife for the second time penniless again. He flew to Portugal without seeing her ever again.

"He was created Duke of Sussex in 1801 (they had married in 1793) and though they lived apart his wife started to call herself the Duchess of Sussex," Rose added. "It was an act calculated to create embarrassment. She needed money."

Meanwhile, the second Duke and Duchess of Sussex are unlikely to end up in the same way. A number of experts agreed that based on Prince Harry and Markle's body languages, they are in love with each other. According to Elizabeth Kuhnke, the "Horrible Bosses" star is more compatible to Prince Harry compared to her first husband, Trevor Engelson.

Germaine Greer is also positive that Prince Harry and Markle's marriage will work. However, she believes that it will be at Markle's expense.

Photo: Getty Images/Steve Parsons