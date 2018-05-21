Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made Disney's fairy tale "Cinderella" a true story, according to some royal fans.

On Saturday, Prince Harry and the former "Suits" actress tied the knot. Their nuptials were a success and were witnessed by thousands worldwide. A number of viewers noticed that the event reminded them of "Cinderella."

Minita took to Twitter and shared a collage of some scenes taken from the royal wedding and in Disney's animated fairy tale. "Meghan Markle's Cinderella fairy tale wedding," she wrote in the caption.

Another user shared the same photo. "Fairy Tales are Real," he wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, the resemblance of Markle's wedding gown to that of Cinderella's didn't slip to Anna Merz's attention. She took to Twitter and shared some photos of the Duchess of Sussex in her wedding gown along with Cinderella.

"Is anyone going to address the fact the Meghan Markle's wedding dress is giving off some serious Cinderella wedding dress vibes?!? #RoyalWeddingDay #RoyalWedding2018," Merz wrote.

Meanwhile, another user shared a snap of Prince Harry and Markle kissing along with a snap of Cinderella's two evil stepsisters, Anastasia and Drizella. But in the snap, the faces of the cartoon characters were overlapped with Markle's half-sister Samantha Grant and half-brother Thomas Markle Jr.'s.

However, while many likened the new Duchess to Cinderella, some believed that Markle was more than that. In fact, for them, Prince Harry's wife is way better than the Disney character.

"I think one of the most inspiring things about Meghan Markle’s story is not the Cinderella aspect (tho it is v v dreamy) but that it shows how quickly life can change and you never know where you might be in the next 1-3-5 years," Kait Kucy wrote.

"Shout out to Meghan Markle but this ain't a Cinderella story. Prince Harry married a well off actress. Y'all acting like he married LaKiesha from North Philly lol #RoyalWedding," Sean Bell wrote.

Aside from Cinderella, Markle has been likened to Princess Diana. "My prediction is that Meghan is going to be our new Diana. A wee touch of Meghan adds a bit of sparkle," said Una Mallon, 47, who joined the crowd in Scotland to meet Markle and Prince Harry.

Photo: Getty Images/Andrew Matthews