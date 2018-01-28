Cisco and Ralph become victims of a meta-human who can shrink anything he touches in next week’s episode of “The Flash.”

According to the synopsis for Season 4, episode 12 of the CW series, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) are shrunk to miniature versions of themselves after getting caught in the meta-human’s crossfire.

The meta-human is played by Derek Mears, who is best known for his role as Jason Voorhees in the reboot of “Friday the 13th” and Hawes in “Hatchet III.” A quick look at the actor’s IMDb page reveals that his “The Flash” character is named Sylbert Rundin, aka Dwarfstar.

In the comics, Sylbert was a student and serial killer who stalked the dormitories of Ivy University. He acquired a Bio-Belt which gave him the ability to shrink his body down to the atomic level.

In the trailer for the episode, Sylbert doesn’t seem to have a Bio-Belt. But he has a gun-like weapon that seemingly has the powers to shrink anything or anyone.

Photo: The CW

The promo clip also reveals that Team Flash starts to come after Sylbert after Barry (Grant Gustin) finds out that Big Sir (Bill Goldberg) was put to jail for a crime Sylbert committed.

“[The police officer] took one look at me, decided I was the guy,” Big Sir tells Barry of the moment he was arrested.

“That guy could still be out there,” Barry says of the man that was supposed to be in Iron Heights instead of Big Sir. “I have some friends that could help.”

Also in the episode, Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) realizes her pregnancy has caused her to have temporary powers and discovers that she can hear other people’s thoughts. This revelation unnerves Joe (Jesse L. Martin), and as seen in the promo photos for the episode, the couple meets with Dr. Sharon Finkel (Donna Pescow) to ask for help.

Lastly, Barry meets someone with a mysterious connection to his late father Henry Allen (John Wesley Shipp).

“The Flash” Season 4, episode 12, titled “Honey, I Shrunk Team Flash,” airs on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW. Watch the trailer below: