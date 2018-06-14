Fans are going to see more of Cecile Horton in Season 5 of “The Flash.”

According to Deadline, Danielle Nicolet, who plays Cecile on the CW series, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming season of the Grant Gustin-led series.

Nicolet’s Cecile was introduced as district attorney of Central City and love interest to Joe West (Jesse L. Martin) in the latter part of Season 1. After not appearing in Season 2, Cecile returned as a recurring character at the start of Season 3, which concluded with the birth of her first child with Joe. The 44-year-old actress has appeared in a total of 20 episodes of the series so far.

Nicolet starred as Jenna on TV One’s “Born Again Virgin” from 2015 to 2016. Her other notable TV credits include ABC’s “Family Tools,” TNT’s “Heartland,” UPN’s “Second Time Around,” and NBC’s “3rd Rock from the Sun.” On the film side, Nicolet most recently appeared opposite Taraji P. Henson in Tyler Perry’s “Acrimony.” She also starred in Christmas drama film “Believe” and action comedy movie “Central Intelligence.”

Plot details about Season 5 are being kept under wraps, but executive producer Todd Helbing revealed last month that Team Flash will go up against a non-speedster villain next season.

“We did three speedsters in a row and with DeVoe (Neil Sandilands), he was so different. But the accumulation of powers on top of his capabilities mentally were fun, but I think yeah, next year we’re going to have a non-speedster villain,” Helbing told TV Guide. “To me, what’s the most interesting about villains are not the metahuman qualities but the human qualities, so I think we did pretty good with DeVoe and Marlize (Kim Engelbrecht), and I think we can do that again with our new villain for next season.”

Helbing also told TV Guide that Season 5 will see Tom Cavanagh play an entirely new incarnation of Harrison Wells.

“When I was up there shooting for the finale, [Tom] and I sat down and started talking about next season and a new character,” Helbing shared. “I think we landed on one that’s pretty funny and unique, and I think it will give Tom a lot of meat to chew on.”

“The Flash” Season 5 is expected to premiere in October on The CW.