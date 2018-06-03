Jessica Parker Kennedy and Danielle Nicolet talked about being part of last year’s crossover between “Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” and “Legends of Tomorrow.”

During a panel at MCM Comic-Con, Kennedy told Express and other news outlets that “crossovers are the coolest.” “The very first episode I did was a crossover and everyone was there and everyone was in a good mood,” said Kennedy, who plays Nora Allen on “The Flash.” “I feel like it’s so fun to do that.”

Nicolet, who was also on the panel, recalled how excited she was to appear on “Supergirl” even for just a few seconds during last year’s Arrowverse crossover, titled “Crisis on Earth-X.” “I was really excited to pop over to ‘Supergirl’ for five seconds last season,” said Nicolet, who plays Cecile Horton. “And I don’t think I’m spoiling anything to say there are going to be more crossovers this next season. There is a very strong likelihood that one or two people at this table — maybe both — will be crossing over.”

Nicolet said that the crossovers are “no small feat.” “It’s challenging when we’re shooting and it’s challenging for crossovers to happen because not all the shows even shoot in the same city,” said the actress. “But the idea that different shows on the same network pop over to one another — the traditional TV lame word of synergy — I feel like the only time synergy has legit worked is on The CW in the DC universe and I think it’s cool for fans and it’s cool for us to do it.”

During the network’s upfront presentation last month, “Arrow” star Stephen Amell said that this year’s Arrowverse crossover will feature DC character Batwoman.

“We’re incredibly excited to announce that we’ll be doing another crossover event this fall on the CW, and we’ll be introducing a new character,” Amell said (via Entertainment Weekly). “For the very first time appearing, we’ll be fighting alongside Batwoman, which is terrific. The crossover is going to make it to air in December. I need to leave right now and start filming it.”

Along with Batwoman, Gotham City will also be added to the ever-expanding Arrowverse. “We are adding the city of Gotham into the Arrowverse,” The CW president Mark Pedowitz said during the network’s upfront presentation. “This will be another full-throttled, action-packed event.”

Though Gotham will officially be brought into the Arrowverse, The Hollywood Reporter pointed out that The CW shows will not be crossing over with Fox’s Batman prequel “Gotham”, despite sharing the same producers DC and Warner Bros. TV.

