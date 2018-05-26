“Fortnite” is very popular right now. It is a free-to-play game but makes billions of money through in-game purchases. Players can exchange real cash for the game’s virtual currency called V-Bucks in order for them to buy upgraded skins and unlock certain rewards.

Due of the game’s popularity however, some people came up with ways to trick players into believing that they could get free V-Bucks when they visit certain websites. But Epic Games is not letting scammers get away with this.

The video game company issued a warning against shady websites and YouTube videos claiming they have the secret to nabbing free V-Bucks. “Say NO to scams! Beware of scam sites offering free or discounted V-Bucks. The only official websites for Fortnite are epicgames.com and fortnite.com,” Epic wrote on the official Fortnite Twitter page.

Epic then encouraged fans to visit its Account Security Bulletin on the game’s website. The bulletin contains explanations on what’s going on in the game and the best ways for players to secure their Epic accounts.

One of the entries in the bulletin addresses fake “Fortnite” offers. “We’ve seen several instances of account theft and fraud related to websites that claim to provide you free V-Bucks or the ability to share or buy accounts. Please never share you Epic account details with anyone. Epic will never ask you for your password through email, social media, or a non-Epic website. Groups claiming to provide special ‘Fortnite’ deals this way are fraudulent.”

Another entry maintains that there is no such thing as a free V-Buck. “We’ve seen the sites online, just like you. Click here, put in your username, maybe answer a survey question or two, and you’ll get as many free V-Bucks as you’d like. Those sites aren’t real.”

“They want you to enter your account credentials into their page (enabling them to log in as you and create fraudulent charges) or else encourage you to click down a chain of advertising referrals, getting click-through advertising money for the person running the site. Under no circumstances are those sites able to actually grant V-Bucks. Our legal team is constantly prowling to hunt down those sites.”

Ever since “Fortnite” became huge in the gaming scene, many questionable sites started popping up. A lot of content creators on YouTube have also come up with videos luring players into visiting the sites. A quick search for free V-Bucks on YouTube would display millions of results.

For players who may have fallen victim to these schemes, Eurogamer are encouraging them to visit Have I Been Pwned to check if their email address has been part of any data breaches. If it has, then it’s best to change the password related to the email address.

Photo: Reuters/Jillian Kitchener