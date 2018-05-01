Following Sonny’s standoff with Ava over Avery and Mike, Carly can finally breathe a sigh of relief knowing that her husband managed to reach a compromise with his scheming ex. Carly finally has time to focus on herself, but this isn’t necessarily a good thing on “General Hospital.”

On Tuesday, May 1 episode of the ABC soap, Carly begins to realize something isn’t right while Nelle continues to manipulate Michael.

In the promo for the upcoming episode, Carly (Laura Wright) tells Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) she is starting to question herself. “General Hospital” spoilers reveal Bobbie will be concerned.

Nelle (Chloe Lanier) has been working overtime to drive Carly insane and it looks like her plan is finally coming together. Nelle has slowly been tricking Carly into believing that Morgan (Bryan Craig) is haunting her from the grave.

By making mysterious phone calls with recordings of car accidents and placing a bloody scarf on Carly’s desk, Nelle has been pushing Carly to her breaking point. Following a hysterical episode at her house, Sonny (Maurice Benard) suggested Carly speak with a therapist, who prescribed her medication.

During their last encounter, Nelle told Carly she would like her to take care of her baby should something ever happen to her or Michael (Chad Duell). However, Michael already asked Jason (Steve Burton) to be the child’s guardian in the case of their sudden deaths.

Nelle explained that although Carly didn’t like her, she knew Carly would love her baby and protect it, but is Nelle being sincere? Her plan is to make Carly crazy and there isn’t a likely chance a court would grant custody to someone who is either struggling to maintain their sanity or who has lost it altogether.

Elsewhere in the promo, Nelle tells Michael she needs to talk to him. Seeing as Nelle wants to give Carly her baby, she may relay that message to Michael.

However, their latest sit down could be another step in Nelle’s plan. Perhaps she will convince Michael that Carly wants to take their baby in order to turn him against his mother. What could Nelle want to tell Michael?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.