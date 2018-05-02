As Sam takes a major step in finding out who she is without the men in her life, Anna attempts to redeem herself by focusing on her mistakes from the past. On the Wednesday, May 2 episode of “General Hospital,” Sam updates Jason on the state of her marriage while Anna continues to take risks to find Henrik.

In the promo for the upcoming episode of the ABC soap, Sam (Kelly Monaco) tells Jason (Steve Burton) she and Drew (Billy Miller) are getting a divorce.

During her last encounter with her husband, Sam told Drew about her time in Switzerland with Jason and Spinelli (Bradford Anderson), where they learned Faison’s (Anders Hove) letters were missing from the safe deposit box.

Her brief time investigating Henrik’s whereabouts made Sam remember how much she loved being a private investigator. Although she doesn’t plan on stepping down from Aurora just yet to pursue her old career, she told Drew they were in a weird place and agreed to get divorced when he suggested they separate their personal lives from their business.

Sam was supposed to use her time in Switzerland to make a decision about whether she wanted to be with Jason or Drew. However, she ended up learning more about herself and who she wants to be. Will Sam’s divorce change her relationship with Jason?

Elsewhere in the promo, Anna (Finola Hughes) tells Robert (Tristan Rogers) she needs to stay one step ahead of Jason, who is also on the hunt for Henrik. Spoilers reveal Anna will be put on notice.

Robert already knows Anna is actually looking for Henrik because she is his mother. However, Jason is unaware of her secret. Although he has his doubts about why she has joined his search for the mystery man, he has yet to figure out that the man who cost him years of his life is his associate’s offspring.

Could something have changed in their relationship that will turn Jason against Anna or is there someone else who throws a wrench into her investigation?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Photo: ABC