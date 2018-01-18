Maxie had quite a scare when she began feeling abdominal pains ahead of her due date, but now that she is home with orders not to stress for the sake of the baby, remaining calm may be her biggest problem on the Thursday, Jan. 18 episode of “General Hospital. ”

On the newest episode of the ABC soap, Nathan (Ryan Paevey) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) work to get one step closer to finding Faison, but Maxie may be the one to pay the ultimate price.

Previously, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) had to go to the hospital, after Lulu (Emme Rylan) published a story revealing Nathan (Ryan Paevey) was Faison’s (Anders Hove) son.

Although she was cleared after suffering painful stomach cramps, Maxie will have to deal with Lulu as Nathan tries to find his father.

In the promo for the upcoming episode of “General Hospital,” Lulu is seen asking Maxie if she could forgive her, but Maxie looks less than thrilled about speaking to her friend.

Spoilers suggest that Maxie tries not to worry, but there are so many things to fret over now that everyone knows Nathan’s father is a ruthless criminal.

Not only could Faison potentially come out of hiding, but Nathan is actively searching for him. In the preview, Nathan and Dante are seen entering a room, guns first, and Nathan shouts at the individual to get their hands up.

If Nathan has managed to find Faison, or even gain another lead about where he is hiding, he could put Maxie and the baby at risk.

When Maxie and Lulu failed to kill Lulu’s article at the Crimson, which revealed the identity of Nathan’s father, Maxie was furious and began to lash out at Lulu for using Nathan to help her career. Even though Nathan was fine with exposing the truth, Maxie then cried out in pain due to sudden stomach cramps.

Maxie and Nathan later found out her baby was just fine, but Maxie was told stress could put her pregnancy in danger. Could Nathan’s latest bust stress Maxie out and affect the baby?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.