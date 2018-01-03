New Years could have been the start of something new after Jason and Sam finally shared a kiss, but after denying her affection for Jason out of devotion to her love for Drew, Sam may send Jason running into another woman’s arms on the Wednesday, Jan. 3 episode of “General Hospital.”

After kissing Jason (Steve Burton) on New Years, Sam (Kelly Monaco) didn’t tell Drew (Billy Miller) what happened between them. Instead, she once again assured him that he was the only one she wanted to be with and Jason was just someone from her past.

Sam’s constant rejection is making it clear that Jason may be on the road to ending up alone, but when another couple begins to experience trouble in paradise, Jason may actually find someone else to love.

Spoilers for the upcoming episode reveal that Liz (Rebecca Herbst) and Franco (Roger Howarth) will experience some relationship problems.

Excited for the New Year, Liz will be eager to decorate the house with a painting Andre (Anthony Montgomery) brought, but in the promo, Franco tells her that he doesn’t want it hanging in their home.

Franco is going through a lot at the moment and spoilers suggest that he is still confused about his memories as a 3-year-old, as well as his bad behavior when he and Drew lived together. He has kept this a secret from Liz, who may be one of the few people who actually understands.

Liz, who is expected to investigate what’s really going on with Franco, is no stranger to the unpredictable behavior of 3-year-old boys seeing as she has had a few of her own, but harboring this secret could destroy their relationship.

Franco previously kept news of Jason’s real identity from Liz, which infuriated her and almost ended their relationship. Now that he is keeping a secret once again, it may be the final straw in their romance if she finds out.

GH fans know that Liz has loved Jason for years and the two even share a son together. Jason has also been open about the fact that he isn’t ok with the idea of Franco raising his child.

Should Franco and Liz split, Jason will finally have the opportunity to be in his son’s life full time and being around Liz, who cares for him, may just give him a life that he used to want with Sam.

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.

Photo: ABC