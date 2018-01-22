Sam and Drew’s wedding day has finally arrived, and the couple is more determined than ever to solidify their relationship with legal documents. However, on the Monday, Jan. 22 episode of “General Hospital,” Spinelli makes one last plea to convince Jason to fight for the love of his life.

In the previous episode, Sonny (Maurice Bernard) insisted Sam (Kelly Monaco) still loved Jason (Steve Burton). However, Jason told Sonny his time on the Haunted Star made him realize Sam has changed since he has been gone.

Sonny revealed he thinks she is the same person, and insisted her love for Jason hasn’t changed and never will.

In the promo for the upcoming episode of “General Hospital,” Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) is seen telling Jason he and Sam are sacrificing their happiness by allowing her to go through with her wedding to Drew (Billy Miller).

In a sneak peek of the ABC soap opera, Spinelli is seen pleading with Jason to stop Sam and Drew’s wedding before their marriage becomes official.

Spinelli explains that Jason was the first person to ever show Sam respect, and through that, she learned to respect herself. With that knowledge, she was able to truly love Jason, and Drew can never be to Sam what Jason was for her.

Jason then claims he could never provide Sam with a safe life, because he breaks the laws and her life would constantly be at risk. However, Spinelli, goes on to share a story Sam once told him that proves that Jason’s career choice doesn’t matter to Sam.

He explains Sam once told him that early on in her relationship with Jason, she had this feeling she couldn’t quite place, and she later figured out that Jason made her feel safe.

Despite Spinelli’s attempts to make Jason realize he and Sam belong together, Jason yells at him to stop, because Sam has made her decision and he plans to respect it.

Although it seems like Jason has given up, it looks like Spinelli still has a few more things left to say that may give Jason the push he needs to finally fight for Sam before he loses her forever.

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.