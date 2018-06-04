“Guitar Hero Live’s” GHTV mode is coming to an end later this year. This means the music video game by FreeStye Games is losing most of the songs from its library.

Publisher Activision recently announced the termination of the GHTV service on its support page for the game. “We want to thank you for being valued fans and let you know that as of December 1, 2018, the GTV mode within Guitar Hero Live will no longer be available to play.”

According to Activision, it will terminate the GHTV mode and shut down its servers on the said date, but console versions of the game will still have access to the GH Live mode even after the shutdown.

The GHTV mode gives players access to the majority of songs in “Guitar Hero Live’s” library either by spending tokens or streaming the songs online. The mode also allows players to play along music videos and enjoy premium shows. Hence, the shutdown will be difficult for fans who still wish to enjoy the full experience.

When the servers of the GHTV mode shut down, players will be restricted to just a small number of songs exclusive to the solo campaign, Trusted Reviews has learned.

Though the end of the road for the GHTV mode is months away, Activision has already implemented some drastic changes to the game. For example, the iOS versions of the music game were removed from the App Store on June 1, 2018.

Even though the iOS apps are no longer available to download from the App Store, those who already have them installed on their devices can still play the game. Activision warns though that the apps will lose support and will no longer work when users update their iOS software.

In addition, all GHTV in-game purchases were turned off on June 1. Despite this, players can still use all items and the in-game currency they have until the termination of the GHTV mode this coming December.

“Guitar Hero Live” was launched in October 2015 as a reboot of the franchise. Unfortunately, it failed to establish a strong following. FreeStyle Games even suffered layoffs before it was bought by Ubisoft and renamed Ubisoft Leamington, as per Eurogamer.

Photo: Activision