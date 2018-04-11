Fans have repeatedly gushed over baby Stormi Webster whenever her mom, Kylie Jenner, would share her photos or videos online.

This time around, it is Kylie’s best friend Hailey Baldwin who is praising the toddler. “She’s honestly one of the most beautiful babies I’ve ever seen,” the model told Us Weekly. “She’s perfect.”

Baldwin has been very supportive of Kylie throughout her journey to motherhood. During an interview last February, the model said she was “super excited” for her friend.

“I think that she's so awesome for doing this the way that she’s done it. I think it was a really mature way for her to have handled this whole thing being 20 and welcoming a child into the world is not an easy thing for anybody, so I mean she’s going to be the best mom ever,” Baldwin told E! News. “She’s always been the very nurturing type of person and I just can’t wait to meet the baby!”

Another supportive friend in Kylie’s inner circle is Jordyn Woods, who promised to be by her side every step of the way. “I think no matter who your best friend is, it’s important to be there for them and be supportive, and obviously you want to help guide them in whatever decision they make because everyone is their own person,” Woods told Entertainment Tonight. “They make their own decision. It’s just your job to be there as a friend to be supportive.”

Woods noticed that Jenner has changed a lot ever since she became a mom, and for her, that’s a wonderful transformation. “I think that whenever someone has a child, no matter who it is, there’s always growth and things to be learned so I think it’s just - childbirth and becoming a parent is a beautiful thing,” she said.

Stormi is Kylie’s first baby with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. Just recently, the couple took Stormi to meet Scott’s side of the family in Texas.

While Kylie and Scott’s relationship is going strong, sources close to the couple said they are not in any rush to get married and are just enjoying their small family. Photo: Getty Images/Craig Barritt