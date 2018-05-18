Ready for a little vacation? Your favorite “Good Witch” characters sure are. In Sunday’s new episode, Cassie (Catherine Bell) and Sam (James Denton) take Grace (Bailee Madison) and Nick (Rhys Matthew Bond) on a family-bonding getaway and International Business Times has an exclusive scene (watch above) to hold you over.

Keeping with the trip’s theme of quality family time, the group doesn’t go away to any old place, but, instead, to Sam’s lake house. In this clip, the escape isn’t going exactly as the parents had planned. The kids are busy trying to get phone service and when that seems to fail, Nick recruits his dad for a video game session. Grace, on the other hand, continues trying for service, this time down by the dock, per her mom’s suggestion.

While it’s not quite what Cassie had in mind, things have a way of working out the way she wants them to in the end. Bell teased the episode to IBT last month, saying that Sam and Cassie will see more of the rift between their kids in this episode, but “it’s really cute how we all end up dealing with it and becoming closer through that.”

Photo: Crown Media / Shane Mahood

Overall, she said the episode “is pretty great” because of how the family comes together when it’s really important for them to do so. “We go up there and the kids get into some trouble and a couple of things pop up that are kind of intense and stressful,” Bell said. “Then we have to figure out how to get through them.”

The Hallmark actress really enjoys that this situation brings something new for her character because “it’s something that throws Cassie off, which she rarely ever gets thrown, so to have her be a little bit like, ‘Ah, I don’t know how to handle this situation,’ is fun for me. Plus, she just loves seeing them all bond as a family.

Also in the broadcast, titled “Family Time,” Abigail’s (Sarah Power) in charge of Grey House while Cassie’s away, and she realizes that it’s not as easy as Cassie makes it seem. After trying to help the love lives of guests, Abigail sees that Cassie’s ability to make Grey House a magical place isn’t easy to replicate. Elsewhere, Martha (Catherine Disher), Tara (Rebecca Dalton) and Brandon (Dan Jeannotte) brainstorm possibilities of what a mysterious box at Bell, Book & Candle could be, but, in the end, a visitor reveals its meaning, which “causes a life-changing realization,” according to the synopsis.

Find out what that means when “Good Witch” airs on Hallmark Channel on Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT.