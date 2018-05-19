Spend Saturday morning watching as real-life royal couple Meghan Markle and Prince Harry get married and spend the rest of the day watching fictional royal couples on Hallmark Channel. Plus, catch a showing of one of Markle’s very own Hallmark movies during the all-day event, as well.

Here’s the full May 19 schedule (all times in EDT) for Hallmark Channel’s Royal Wedding Day marathon:

6:30 a.m. “​​A Royal Winter”​



At a career crossroads, Maggie (Merritt Patterson) heads to Europe with her friend for some soul-searching. While there, she meets Adrian (Jack Donnelly), a charming local who just so happens to be a prince. During the trip and their romance, Maggie will learn what she really wants in life, while Adrian realizes the kind of royal he truly wants to be.

8:30 a.m. “​​My Summer Prince”​



Mandy (Taylor Cole), a publicist’s assistant, gets the chance to prove her worth when her boss falls ill and is unable to help Colin (Jack Turner), a troubled prince. To do so, Mandy’s lying to her boss and lying to the prince, who it turns out, isn’t as bad as the press makes him seem. Can Mandy find her way out of this web of lies and come out with both her job and the guy she’s falling for?

10:30 a.m. “​​Dater's Handbook”​



While this isn’t a royal romance, it stars someone who’s living the real-life version of one. Markle headlines the flick as a woman who decides to use a dating self-help book to find the perfect husband. The movie also features Kristoffer Polaha and Jonathan Scarfe.

Photo: Crown Media / Liane Hentscher

12:30 p.m. “​Ever After: A Cinderella Story”​



The only non-Hallmark movie of the day, this 1998 telling of the classic Cinderella story stars Drew Barrymore, Dougray Scott, and Anjelica Huston.

3 p.m. “​​Royal Hearts”​



Didn’t get a chance to see this flick when it premiered in February or just want to watch it again? Now’s your chance. Watch as Montana rancher Hank (James Brolin) finds out he’s inherited the throne of a distant land. His daughter Kelly (Cindy Busby), who’s now a princess, helps him figure out this new royal life and finds love with Alex (Andrew Cooper), one of the staffers, along the way.

5 p.m. “​​Once Upon a Prince”​



Another recent premiere, this one follows Susanna (Megan Park), who happily accepts help from a kind stranger Nate (Jonathan Keltz) after she’s stranded on the side of the road. She agrees to let him help once again when her family’s store needs an extra hand. The two get closer, but her life turns upside down when a photo shows up of them in the press and she realizes he’s actually a prince.

7 p.m. Royal Matchmaker”​



Kate (Joy Lenz), a top-notch NYC matchmaker, gets a new royal client when a king hires her to find his son, Prince Sebastian (Will Kemp), a wife in time for a big celebration. As the prince and the matchmaker spend time together, they begin to open up and let down their walls. Still doing her job, Kate finds him the perfect wife, only to realize that she wants that title all her own.

9 p.m. “​​ Royally Ever After”​ (Premiere)



Watch Hallmark Channel’s newest royal movie when it debuts Saturday night as part of the network’s marathon. This time, the loving couple is already-established from the start of the movie, giving viewers the chance to see their chemistry-filled romance the entire film. When Danny (Torrance Coombs) proposes to Sara (Fiona Gubelmann) at the beginning of the premiere, he also reveals he’s the prince of St. Ives. Though rightfully surprised, Sara wants nothing more than to marry the man she loves and agrees to head off to get the approval of his parents, which they need in order for the marriage to happen.

Photo: Crown Media / Steffan Hill