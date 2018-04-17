Harry Anderson, the actor who was best known for playing Judge Harry T. Stone in “Night Court,” Dave Barry in “Dave’s World,” and the original adult Richie Tozier in the mini-series “IT,” died at the age of 65 in Asheville, North Carolina.

The actor, who was also an accomplished magician, is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Morgan, son, Dashiell Anderson, and daughter, Eva Fay Anderson. The news of his death was broken by Dashiell, who told TMZ that his father had passed away of natural causes. The official cause of death still remains unknown although the police believe no foul play was involved.

Morgan was Harry’s second wife, whom he married a year after divorcing his first wife, Leslie Pollack. After getting married, Morgan moved from Hollywood, California, to New Orleans, Louisiana, to be with her husband, where both of them set up a small magic shop in the French Quarters called “Sideshow” and a nightclub called Oswald’s Speakeasy.

Although the couple managed to survive Hurricane Katrina together, the decline it created in the economy affected Morgan personally and she became emotionally withdrawn, also losing the passion she had for running the businesses with Harry.

“It was an empty time. I was getting farther and farther away from other people, and happiness,” she said in a 2006 New York Times interview.

Photo: Reuters/ Roni Gendler

Both of his children were from Harry’s first marriage. Dashiell appeared as himself in CBS’ “Harry Anderson: The Tricks of His Trade” with his father, which was a one man special featuring classic magic and card tricks and sleight of hand, according to its IMDB page.

Eva is a producer and a writer, according to her IMDB page and has been credited for entertainment projects such as “You're the Worst,” “PITtv,” and “A Kiss from Daddy.”

After she learned of her father’s death, she retweeted a post by Judd Apatow which talked about an interview he had taken of Harry when he was in his teens.

“I interviewed Harry Anderson when I was 15 years old and he was so kind, and frank and hilarious. The interview is in my book “Sick In The Head”. He was a one of a kind talent who made millions so happy,” the post said.

Eva replied to the post, writing, “My father loved that interview and shared it with us just before your book was published. Thank you so much for capturing him at that moment in his life. It is an incredibly special thing to have.”

Harry was married to his first wife, Pollack, from 1977 to 1999. Pollack had quite a few things in common with Harry. For example, she too was an actress who possessed magic skills. The couple divorced due to irreconcilable differences, Heavy reported.

Harry reportedly got into a fair bit of trouble during his stints as a magician. This is why, when he landed the gig on “Night Court,” he was shocked and elated at the same time.

“I don’t think doing television can be called going straight. I mean, how much can anyone really work to earn that much money? There’s a certain element of swindle involved, but it’s one of those wonderful swindles where you don’t have to run away,” he told the People Magazine in an interview.