With only two episodes into its second season, HBO has decided to renew its sci-fi show “Westworld” for a third season.

HBO programming president Casey Bloys made this announcement on Monday. “It’s been an extraordinary pleasure to work with the exceptionally talented Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, as well as their gifted cast and crew,” he said in a statement. “From the inspired storytelling to the incredible visuals, we are so excited to see where the next chapter will take us.”

When the show made this announcement on Twitter, fans rejoiced.

So far, “Westworld” Season 2 has been off to a lackluster start. According to Entertainment Weekly, the show attracted three million viewers across cable and digital platforms, which is lower compared to the 3.3 million viewers who watched its Season 1 premiere back in 2016.

Given the fact that the first season finale of “Westworld” garnered 3.6 million viewers, people expected that the continuation would draw in even more people. Sadly, that was not the case.

HBO spared no expense promoting “Westworld” Season 2, since it bought its first Super Bowl ad in decades and even built a Westworld-inspired town in Texas with actors playing hosts during the South by Southwest film festival.

However, there were several other things to consider. The show was only aired by HBO twice instead of three times back in 2016. It also did not help that the hiatus was a wee bit long – “Westworld” came back after 16 months off the air.

Hopefully, things will get better for the show as it progresses.

The show’s cast already praised the second season endlessly months before its premiere. James Marsden, who plays host Teddy Flood, guaranteed that fans will not be “disappointed” with what they have filmed for Season 2, especially since the show is expanding at an incredible pace.

“The world that we created will be completely expanded upon, and the themes and the philosophies will all be taken to the next degree,” he said. “The one thing I can say is that it just feels so much bigger this year. There’s a bigger cast, we’re shooting sometimes three units at once, whereas the first season it was always just one unit so the scope of the whole thing has definitely grown.”

"Westworld" Season 2 airs every Sunday on HBO.