Would Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) be killed off in Netflix’s “House of Cards” Season 6? This seems to be the case as Robin Wright, who plays Frank’s wife Claire, hinted on social media that she finished him off for good.

In the photo posted on Instagram, Claire had her hands clasped together while her fingers were bloody. “As of last Friday, we finished filming the final season of @houseofcards. Working with our cast and crew has been an absolute joy. We became a family and I will miss you all and the nonstop laughs! Thank you @netflix & MRC for all of your support through the years!!” the actress captioned it.

This will be the show’s last season and the only one without Spacey. Spacey was implicated last year with several sexual harassment accusations, so the show was canceled. Thankfully, Netflix decided to give it a sixth and final season with Wright as the lead star.

Spacey’s woes began after he was accused by “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp of sexual misconduct dating back to 1986. Rapp was only 14 years old then, while Spacey was 26. After Rapp’s confession, several other men, including “House of Cards” crew members, also came forward with their own sexual harassment stories against Spacey.

Many from the cast were shocked when the news surfaced, including Michael Kelly, who plays Doug Stamper in the series. Kelly told Aol that Spacey’s exit from the Netflix series is really a huge shift for him since most of his scenes were with the actor.

“It’s such a mixed bag of emotions because I was with that guy every single day. Almost the majority of my work other than the Rachel (Brosnahan) stuff, most of my stuff was with Kevin,” he said. “To go back to the same stages, to the same sets, slightly altered with a new President obviously, but to go back to those sets and all of a sudden be with completely different people, it was a strange feeling. I don’t even know how to put it into words because you know one thing for so long and then all of a sudden it’s a completely different world you’re living in.”

“House of Cards” Season 6 will be released sometime in the fall. Photo: Netflix