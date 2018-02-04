Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s four kids don’t have to worry about their college tuition. While the Patriots quarterback is bringing in plenty of cash with his five Super Bowl wins, the supermodel actually has a higher net worth.

Bündchen’s net worth is $360 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The website reports her salary is about $40 million per year, but Forbes estimates that number to be significantly lower. The magazine reported she made $17.5 million in 2017 after working less than usual.

Though Kendall Jenner replaced her as the highest-paid model in the world, Bündchen is still bringing home plenty of bacon. She seemed to take more time off in 2017, posing for only a few campaigns (including Carolina Herrera fragrance and Arezzo shoes and Vivara jewelry), and that likely brought down her yearly salary. She made over $30 million in 2016 when she was working more.

Regardless of her time off, she is still worth much more than husband Tom Brady. The football player’s net worth is about $180 million. Forbes reports he brings in about $36.1 million each year.

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com

The majority of his money is from his contract with the New England Patriots, but endorsement deals with Aston Martin, UGGs and Under Armour also contribute about $7 million to his salary each year.

Bündchen and Brady are older than most of their peers. At 37, Gisele is the oldest in the top 10 highest paid models list (Jenner is 22). Meanwhile, Brady is also one of the oldest NFL players at age 40.

Only a handful of active players are older than him, leading to plenty of speculation about when he’ll retire. While many suspect he could retire after the Patriots play the Eagles at 2018 Super Bowl, the father of three hasn’t confirmed those rumors.

Whenever Bündchen and Brady decide to enter retirement, they’ll still be able to live a privileged life. With a combined net worth of about $540 million, these two are one of the richest celebrity couples.

Business Insider lists the duo among the highest paid power couples in the world. They’re in good company. Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Bill and Melinda Gates as well as Miranda Kerr and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel are on the list.