If you didn’t get an invite to the 90th Academy Awards there’s nothing to be sad about. Hosting your own Oscars party at home can be just as exciting.

There are plenty of ways to enjoy Oscar Sunday away from the blinding lights of Hollywood. From yummy treats to themed decorations, check out what you need to throw the perfect viewing party when the Academy Awards air on Sunday night.

Toast To A Night Of Fun

Photo: Courtesy of Minibar Delivery

Make sure your guests stay hydrated during the night of friendly competition in film. For those who aren’t up for running to the store to stock up on drinks, Minibar Delivery is the perfect option to have all the booze you need delivered to your front door. The company offers shipment and on-demand delivery of wine, beer, liquor, mixers and more. While there are plenty of tasty Oscar-inspired cocktail recipes to choose from, consider adding this “The Shape of Water” themed cocktail to your menu.

Haze Gray & Underway

-1 oz gin

-1 oz Cointreau

-1/2 oz Creme de Violette

-1/2 oz fresh lime juice

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake until chilled. Pour into a glass filled with ice and garnish with an orange peel.

Eat It Up

Last year’s ceremony lasted nearly four hours so make sure there is plenty of food available to keep your guests from feeling sluggish when the ceremony begins to overlap with their bedtimes. Whether you decide to make a classic combination of fish and chips inspired by best picture nominee, “Darkest Hour” or some apple crisp cups inspired by “I, Tonya,” you can find plenty of Academy Award themed dishes on Delish.

Dazzle On The “Red Carpet”

Your carpet doesn’t necessarily have to be red. In fact, you don’t even need a carpet. You just need to make sure your guests feel special when they arrive to your Oscars themed bash. Skip the red carpet, and decorate your floor with confetti. Party City has Black, Gold & Silver Star Confetti available for $5.99, and the store has dozens of locations across the US.

Pose For The Camera

While planning an Oscars party that is sure to be the talk of the town, make sure your guests have plenty of photo opportunities. Get creative and make a photo booth wall where your guests can show off their snazzy outfits. Whether you want to make things simple with streamers and ballons, or want to dazzle your guests with a whimsical floral wall, there are plenty of decoration ideas on Pinterest.

The Ultimate Swag Bag

Your guests should leave your home feeling like winners, and you can grant them that sentiment by creating unique swag bags. From candy-filled bags to mini bottles of alcohol, you will surely find a themed goodie bag on Pinterest that will satisfy your group of friends when the final award of the night is handed out, and you treat them to a special surprise.

Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images