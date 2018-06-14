World Cup Fever has officially caught on throughout the world with the opening match of the 2018 tournament just hours from getting underway at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

The host nation Russia will take on Saudi Arabia in the first match of the World Cup on June 14 and it will be telecast in almost every country on the planet.

South American giants Brazil and defending champions Germany are the favorites to win the title in this edition with Spain, France and Argentina next on the list as potential champions, while the likes of England, Portugal and Belgium also likely to play a part in deciding the final outcome July 15.

There are a number of regulars that have failed to qualify with the two main absentees being five-time winners Italy, who lost to Sweden in the playoffs and the United States, who have not traveled to the World Cup for the first time since 1996.

The tournament’s 64 games will be played in 12 stadiums across Russia with the opening and the final matches taking place at the Luzhniki Stadium in the nation’s capital, Moscow.

Where To Watch

Live TV coverage of all the matches in the U.S. will be available on the Fox Network. If you prefer it in Spanish, it will be available on Telemundo.

The games will also be available online with FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports App along with TelemundoDeportes.com providing coverage. There are also a number of other paid subscription like Sling, Hulu, Direct TV and YouTube TV.

Apart from the U.S., here are some TV channels in other regions: Caribbean - Direct TV, Indian subcontinent - Sony Pictures, Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports, Oceania - Sky Pacific and Sub-Saharan Africa - Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+.

TV Times

The matches in the United States start as early as 6 a.m. EDT with the last match of the day generally airing at 2 p.m. EDT. The opening match of the 2018 World Cup will air at 11 a.m. EDT.

Photo: MAXIM ZMEYEV/AFP/Getty Images

Players to watch

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two players always in the spotlight and it is unlikely to change once the 2018 World Cup gets underway. Every time Portugal or Argentina play, the focus is likely to be on the two prodigies of the current era.

Apart from them, there are other top players on show, namely, Antoine Griezmann from France, Mohamed Salah of Egypt, England’s Harry Kane and Belgium’s Eden Hazard. The quartet are all coming into the tournament on the back of successful domestic seasons and will be expected to lead their respective countries into the latter stages of the tournament.