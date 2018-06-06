A report fresh from Taiwan claims HTC is now close to launching its first blockchain-enabled smartphone, called HTC Exodus. The electronics company is also reportedly committed to investing more in cutting-edge technologies.

Digitimes reported Wednesday that HTC is now ready to launch the HTC Exodus, the product of the company’s immense interest in blockchain technology. The technology news outlet got its information from an annual report that HTC chairperson Cher Wang is expected to present during the general meeting with shareholders on June 26.

No specific date was given, so it is being speculated that Wang could be revealing the official launch date of the HTC Exodus during the meeting. Ahead of the handset’s release, HTC announced its specs and features last month.

The HTC Exodus has been confirmed to support several cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dfinity and Lightning Networks. The device is also said to come with a universal wallet called Cold Wallet.

“Through Exodus, we are excited to be supporting underlying protocols such as Bitcoin, Lightning Networks, Ethereum, Dfinity, and more,” HTC’s blockchain unit official Phil Chen said. “We would like to support the entire blockchain ecosystem, and in the next few months we’ll be announcing many more exciting partnerships together.”

The blockchain-enabled phone is expected to have advanced security features and support for decentralized apps (DApp). HTC is also creating a native blockchain network that will be accessible to all Exodus owners.

Aside from its blockchain venture, HTC is committed to continue investing in emerging and cutting-edge technologies. The firm is looking to realize its goal of launching “Vive Reality,” which integrates virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G together.

Wang said Vive Reality is going to be a platform that will enable people to interact naturally in VR/AR environments. She didn’t specify the practical applications of this platform, but the possibilities are unlimited.

The HTC chairperson also indicated that they are expecting smartphones to take new forms, but will continue to play an integral role in the new ecosystem that is governed by the cutting-edge technologies and innovations.

Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu