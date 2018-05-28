During the season finale of “How to Get Away With Murder” Season 4, Jorge Castillo (Esai Morales) went down as the killer of Todd Denver (Benito Martinez), and he was even arrested for it.

But was he the real murderer? Executive producer Peter Nowalk left some room open for discussion regarding this mystery, which might be tackled when the show returns for its fifth season.

“As far as the audience knows and our characters think, yes, he’s to blame for that death,” Nowalk told Entertainment Weekly. “Whether that’s something we’ll revisit later, I keep that option open. For me, one of the things I really wanted at the end of the season was put a lot of our story lines to bed and go into some new territory.”

Nowalk also teased that Amirah Vann will return as Tegan Price next season because her story is not yet finished. “Tegan did take the FBI deal, but that doesn’t mean it can’t bite her in the [expletive],” he said. “That’s a TBD, but I’m hopeful.”

Another thing that remains open for discussion is the appearance of Marcus Walker (Cornelius Smith Jr.) of “Scandal” next season. “Scandal” has already wrapped up, so he could jump ship and continue his story with Michaela Pratt (Aja Naomi King).

“I would hope that’s a possibility,” Nowalk earlier said. “I don’t think the Marcus and Michaela story is over at all, so I’m hoping there will be some future story with the two of them.”

There’s also the fact that Michaela reported their fellow law student Simon (Behzad Dabu) to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, therefore getting the Pakistan native deported. It was a harsh move on Michaela’s part, especially since Simon is gay and he would either face death back in his country or a horrible life as a closeted gay person. That would make things harder for Asher Millstone (Matt McGorry) to take her back.

“It’s up for debate whether she did the right thing or not,” Nowalk told The Hollywood Reporter about Michaela’s move. “I mean, obviously Annalise (Viola Davis) has done a lot of bad things. She put Nate (Billy Brown) in jail way back when in season one, and Michaela was horrified by that. But part of becoming an adult is to realize you can’t always do the right thing and protect yourself at the same time. So that’s exciting to me ... the student becomes the teacher, and how does the teacher handle that?”

The release date of “How to Get Away With Murder” Season 5 has yet to be announced. Photo: ABC