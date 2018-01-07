“I Am Jazz” returned to TLC earlier this week for the premiere installment of the show’s fourth run. Among the issues covered in the first episode was Jazz Jennings’ huge appetite and consequential weight gain. After getting various reactions from fans, the 17-year-old has chosen to break her silence and address the weight gain issue.

In the premiere episode of “I Am Jazz” Season 4, Jennings is seen struggling with her weight after constantly munching and devouring food without putting much thought about it. The installment showed the LGBTQ advocate stepping onto the weighing scale and learning that she has put on some pounds.

At one point, Jennings voiced her discomfort in front of her friends when she said she felt like she was a “beach whale” when they headed to the pool for a swim. However, her huge appetite got the best of her as she continued to sneak some meals in her car and even into her bedroom, causing her mother to be worried about her unhealthy cravings.

While the episode was airing, Jennings took to Twitter to share to her fans that watching herself “binge-eat on TV” was a tad embarrassing for her. She admitted that it was hard for her to watch herself in the first episode of the season. This has led her fans to react in different ways toward her appetite and weight gain. Some claim it’s the result of her hormone therapy, while others justified it as a normal phenomenon among teens.

After learning about her fans’ thoughts, Jennings decided to comment on her weight gain. “Even though I’ve gained weight, I still hold true to my values,” she wrote. “Beauty comes from within and my body is only a physical vessel rather than a determinant of who I am. Of course it’s still important to be healthy, but I still love myself and a weight gain won’t change that.”

Aside from Jennings’ weight gain, “I Am Jazz” Season 4’s premiere episode also featured the transgendered teen’s struggle with her bottom surgery. The procedure has apparently been put on the back burner due to some issues with Jennings’ body and the lack of material needed for the surgery. Fans can expect more about this storyline unfold in the upcoming installment next week.

“I Am Jazz” Season 4, episode 2 is scheduled to air on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

Photo: Photo: Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for NewFest