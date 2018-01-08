Jazz Jennings and her family will do their best to provide assistance to a family whose home is left in shambles after Hurricane Irma in “I Am Jazz” Season 4, episode 2 this Tuesday night. A sneak peek at the all-new installment shows the Jennings heading to the Florida Keys with the intent of giving back to people they do not know.

The promo clip for “I Am Jazz” Season 4, episode 2 uploaded on TLC’s website starts with Jazz and her parents driving to Florida Keys. They stop by a random family who is clearly left helpless by Hurricane Irma. “When we pulled up it’s just pure devastation,” Jeannette says at the start of the preview. “It looked like a bomb had landed.”

Jeannette, Greg and their daughter Jazz then step out of their car to talk to the troubled family. “The community needs help and what little help we could provide is … I don’t think it’s enough obviously but at least we’re gonna try,” the Jennings patriarch explains in the clip.

The teaser then continues with Greg introducing himself and his family to a man named Marshall, his wife Lauren and their son, Tristan. When Jazz asks the couple if they evacuated their house before Hurricane Irma struck their city, Lauren couldn’t help but get a little emotional as she reveals that they had to evacuate their house twice and went from place to place to find comfort while the hurricane was ongoing.

When Greg asked the family how long have they lived in their Florida Keys residence, Lauren says that she grew up in the area so it has been her community for all her life. Then the matriarch breaks down in tears as she says, “We’re thankful that we’re all OK. It’s a lot to handle. I mean … it’s just things, but it’s our things.” Lauren adds that she’s not worried about herself anymore but of their child who is left homeless after the natural disaster.

After talking to the victims of the tragedy, the Jennings felt that they are compelled to give back to them. This leads to the reality TV family to pledge their support and assistance to the family. “They have been through the worst and all my mind can think is: ‘What can I do? How can I help?’” Jeannette gushes toward the end of the teaser video.

“I Am Jazz” Season 4, episode 2 airs Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

Photo: Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for for AHA