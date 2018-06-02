Bravo has pulled the plug on “Imposters” after two seasons. The Season 2 finale of the con-artist series, which is set to air on Thursday, June 7, will now serve as the show’s final episode.

Created by Adam Brooks and Paul Adelstein, the dark comedy follows Maddie (Inbar Lavi), a persona-shifting con artist who leaves her unwitting victims tormented when they realize they have been used and robbed of everything, including their hearts. But the dynamic changes when her three latest targets — Ezra (Rob Heaps), Richard (Parker Young) and Jules (Marianne Rendón) — team up to track her down. Stephen Bishop, Brian Benben, and Katherine LaNasa also co-starred.

Shortly after the show’s cancellation was revealed, Adelstein took to social media to thank the fans. “Hey Imposters fans: Thank you for being such a passionate, engaged, and wonderful audience,” Adelstein started his lengthy Instagram post. ‘Imposters’ has been a labor of love for us and we are gratified that it found the audience it did. While next weeks’ finale wasn’t intended as a series finale, it will certainly function to keep Maddie, Ezra, Jules, Richard, Max (Benben), Patrick (Bishop), Sally (LaNasa), and Sofia (Laura Archbold) rolling around in your imaginations for quite a while. I mean, is Maddie going to… and will Ezra really start to… well, now you’ll have to decide for yourselves. And of course, we want to hear what you think.”

“While this is massively disappointing, thank you again for tuning in,” continued Adelstein, who also played Shelly Cohen on the show. “Season 2 will be on Netflix in the coming months and the more you watch the more you may see things you might have missed the first time around. See you in the game…”

“Imposters” had a solid start in the spring of 2017. According to Deadline, the show’s Season 1 averaged more than 1.4 million total viewers per episode, garnering what Bravo called the fastest in-season growth of any new scripted series on ad-supported cable with a 23 percent increase in adults 18-49 from the first half of the season to the second. When factoring in delayed viewing, the show’s freshman run was among the top 10 cable show in the all-important demo. Unfortunately, when the show returned a year later for a second season, it lost a chunk of its live viewership.

Though “Imposters” was already cancelled at Bravo, the show may still find a new home. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that production company Universal Cable Productions may try to shop the series elsewhere, with Netflix a possibility. Sources noted that the show have reportedly performed better on the streaming giant than on its original home at Bravo.”

