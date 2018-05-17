The Bumblers are no longer safe at their hideout in tonight’s episode of “Imposters.”

In the trailer for Season 2, episode 7 of the Bravo series, Patrick (Stephen Bishop) is seen stalking around the Langmore’s remote family cabin, where Ezra (Rob Heaps), Richard (Parker Young), and Jules (Marianne Rendón) are currently seeking refuge. The real problem, however, is the fact that Patrick is not alone. As seen at the end of the promo clip, Patrick is accompanied by several FBI agents, who infiltrate the cabin against Patrick’s wishes.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Richard tells Ezra and Jules that they need to arm themselves. Also, Sally (Katherine LaNasa) tells Max (Brian Benben) that “it’s time” to enact their secret plan, which seemingly involves breaking into a supermarket.

As previously reported, Lenny Cohen (Uma Thurman) also makes an unexpected visit at the Bumblers’ hideout. In a sneak peek from the hour, Jules is showing the cabin’s secret tunnel to Richard when he notices that someone has parked outside the Langmore’s real estate.

“[There’s] a ‘Terminator’ car parked just outside the cabin,” a shocked Richard says.

When Jules finds out that the person who arrives is the woman she met at the bar last episode, Jules says, “She’s a friend. I think.”

Jules then rushes upstairs to welcome Lenny, and much to Jules and Richard’s surprise, the visitor feels at home right off the bat.

In another sneak peek released by TV Guide, Lenny cooks dinner for the Bumblers. The thoughtful moment, however, takes a menacing turn when Lenny tells them that they belong together because they “share the same ghost.”

Thinking that Jules had told Lenny about Maddie (Inbar Lavi), Richard and Ezra get upset at their fellow Bumbler, who’s actually just as clueless as they are about what Lenny really knows. The trio’s tense conversation abruptly comes to an end when Lenny pulls out a mysterious box and orders them to sit down.

“Imposters” Season 2, episode 7, titled “Maid Marian on Her Tip-Toed Feet,” airs tonight at 10 p.m. EDT on Bravo.