“Imposters” creators Adam Brooks and Paul Adelstein revealed new details about the upcoming Season 2 of the Bravo series.

In a featurette recapping Season 1 and teasing the show’s sophomore run, Brooks said that Maddie (Inbar Lavi) is “gonna put herself in her own witness protection program” as she tries to live a normal life.

But as Adelstein noted, Maddie “knows that she’s being pursued” by The Doctor (Ray Proscia), Lenny Cohen (Uma Thurman), and the FBI, so it won’t be easy for her to completely leave her con artist life behind.

“I think she’s sick of it, and she’s trying to make a change,” Lavi said of Maddie’s conning ways in an interview with Variety last November. “But as we see in life, change is hard. Even if you genuinely want it and make the effort, sometimes it’s hard to get it. There’s going to be a lot of that in Season 2.”

Maddie’s trust issues will also make it hard for her to start a new life. “I think that when you are as deep into the con life as Maddie is, she barely even trusts herself,” Lavi said. “Everyone is a question mark, and that’s a really exhausting place to be. You’ll see a lot of that this season.”

Photo: Bravo/Ken Woroner

As for Ezra (Rob Heaps), Richard (Parker Young) and Jules (Marianne Rendón), aka the Bumblers, Adelstein revealed in the featurette that they “start off [Season 2] on a high because they’ve been so successful” at conning people.

However, because of their new way of life as con artists, Brooks said that the trio has lost their real identities. “They’re all sort of unhinged from who they were as they started,” the exec producer said. “[So] they have to find out who they are.”

While Season 2 will start with Maddie and the Bumblers apart from each other, the trailer for the new season revealed that they will all soon be reunited and join forces to take down The Doctor once and for all.

“I think the audience will really love the twists and turns,” Brooks teased of the new season. “The fun of the show is to fulfill audience expectations and also to surprise, and I think that’s been a huge part of the show’s success.”

“Imposters” Season 2 premieres on Thursday, April 5 at 10 p.m. EST on Bravo. Watch the featurette below: