The Bumblers get an unexpected visitor in this week’s episode of “Imposters.”

According to the synopsis for Season 2, episode 7 of the Bravo series, friends and foes converge on Ezra (Rob Heaps), Richard (Parker Young), and Jules (Marianne Rendón) as they hide out at the Langmore’s remote family cabin. While it’s unclear who those friends and foes are, sneak peeks from the hour reveal that one of the trio’s enemies dropping by their hideout is none other than Lenny Cohen (Uma Thurman).

In a sneak peek from the hour, Jules is showing the cabin’s secret tunnel to Richard when he notices through the real estate’s CCTV camera that someone has parked outside their hideout.

“[It’s] a ‘Terminator’ car parked just outside the cabin,” a shocked Richard says.

When Jules finds out that the person who arrives is the woman she met at the bar last episode, Jules tells Richard, “She’s a friend. I think.”

Jules rushes upstairs to welcome Lenny, and much to Jules and Richard’s surprise, Lenny feels at home right off the bat.

In another sneak peek released by TV Guide, Lenny cooks dinner for the Bumblers. The thoughtful moment, however, takes a menacing turn when Lenny tells them that they belong together because they “share the same ghost.”

Thinking that Jules had told Lenny about Maddie (Inbar Lavi), Richard and Ezra get upset at their fellow Bumbler, who’s actually just as clueless as they are about what Lenny really knows. The trio’s tense conversation abruptly ends when Lenny pulls out a box and orders them to sit down.

Whatever the content of the box is, it’s pretty apparent that Lenny has something bad planned for them. Luckily for the trio, Maddie (Inbar Lavi) is seen stalking around the cabin. But can she save her exes before something bad happen to them?

Elsewhere in the episode, Maddie reunites with her former colleagues Max (Brian Benben) and Sally (Katherine LaNasa) for a dangerous new con.

“Imposters” Season 2, episode 7, titled “Maid Marian on Her Tip-Toed Feet,” airs on Thursday, May 17 at 10 p.m. EDT on Bravo.