CBS will air back-to-back episodes of “Instinct” this Sunday night, starting at 8 p.m. EDT.

“Because we’ve been off for a couple of weeks @instinctcbs is thrilled to offer back-to-back fresh episodes tomorrow night,” series creator Michael Rauch tweeted on Saturday. “That’s right, 2 for the price of 1. That’s 2 hours of these dapper heroes acting, well, heroic. Act now!”

In the first hour of the night, Dylan (Alan Cumming) and Lizzie (Bojana Novakovic) are tasked to solve a shooting incident in less than a day. According to the synopsis for Season 1, episode 8, titled “Long Shot,” a woman is shot outside a community center, and to quell pressure from the media and special interest groups, Dylan and Lizzie are challenged by the mayor to solve the case in less than 24 hours.

Meanwhile, in the second installment of the night, Dylan and Lizzie work to find out who would want to murder an acting troupe of costumed characters when two of its members are killed using highly sophisticated poisons. The synopsis for Season 1, episode 8, titled “Bad Actors” also reveals that Andy (Daniel Ings) encourages Dylan to accept an invitation to a BBQ being thrown by Det. Fucci (Danny Mastrogiorgio) when he becomes concerned that Dylan isn’t fitting in with his new colleagues.”

Earlier this month, CBS renewed “Instinct” for Season 2. Despite its soft ratings, the show has been in line with its fellow Sunday CBS shows in the 25-54 demo,” Deadline reported. Also, the series made history as the first broadcast drama with an openly gay lead character, played by Cumming.

A few hours after the show’s Season 2 renewal was announced, Novakovic took to Twitter to share the good news. “@instinctcbs got picked up for a 2nd season! Thank you to our fans, this happened because of you,” the 36-year-old Serbian-Australian actress tweeted. “We’re a midseason show with next to zero marketing and the most watched debut drama this season! Thank you!”

Novakovic also shared a video of her dancing on Instagram after the show was picked up for Season 2.

In addition to Cumming, Novakovic, and Ings, “Instinct” also stars Sharon Leal as Jasmine.

