“iZombie” executive producer Rob Thomas said that Season 5 of the CW series will continue to build on the fame Liv and Major both earned last season.

“Before we broke Season 4, we talked about how the danger of opening up the world so that there are 10,000 zombies now in Seattle rather than eight, or however many there had been in previous seasons, was that it made Liv (Rose McIver) less special,” Thomas told TVLine. “We don’t want her to be just a random zombie. We wanted her to be more than that. So one of the quests this year (Season 4) was [to] believably turn Liv into a folk hero. That was very much by design, and we’re not going to drop that going into Season 5. We’re going to play that out.”

With Major (Robert Buckley) being the new commander of Fillmore-Graves, Thomas said that Liv’s former fiancé is also “going to have quite a bit of notoriety.” “Our characters are in some positions of power right now,” the exec producer pointed out. “Liv now has this folk hero status, Major is going to be heading Fillmore-Graves. Until Seattle elects a new mayor, Peyton (Aly Michalka) is sort of keeping all the plates spinning, at least in the city. And then we’ve got the doctor (Rahul Kohli’s Ravi) [who is] probably most likely to come up with some cure for zombieism.”

Though the Season 4 finale ended with Liv and Major’s relationship still strained, Thomas assured fans that the exes’ ultimate fate as a couple will be answered by the end of the next season. “That I can promise, that there will be a resolution,” Thomas said. “I don’t know what that resolution will be yet, but it will feel resolved. And that was always one of those things that you’re going to hold in your back pocket until your final season and figure it out then.”

As announced by the CW earlier this month, Season 5 is the show’s final run. But in his interview with TVLine, Thomas said that next season wasn’t supposed to be the last one. “We could have gone longer,” the exec producer said. “But we are pretty pleased to be coming back for a fifth [season]. We got by by the skin of our teeth this year, and I would have been incredibly heartbroken if we had not gotten to do another one, because we would not have ended up leaving everything in a resolved place.”

