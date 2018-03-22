Liv is going to meet her next boyfriend in Season 4, episode 5 of CW’s “iZombie.”

According to the synopsis for the hour, Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) investigate the murder of a hockey player. As seen in the promo photos for the installment, the crime-solving duo visits the victim’s locker room to ask his teammates some questions. One of the victim’s fellow hockey players is Levon (Daniel Bonjour), the new character who will eventually become Liv’s new boyfriend.

“I was very excited that their ship name would be ‘Livon,’ which was clearly no accident knowing our writers,” McIver said (via Collider), before pointing out that Levon is unlike any of Liv’s previous lovers. “He’s completely different to her boyfriends we’ve met in the past. I fear for his safety, as I do for all Liv’s love interests. But it’s different … It’s a version of a person Liv connects with that we haven’t seen before, which is cool.”

Aside from being a hockey player, Levon is also a documentary filmmaker. As revealed by TVLine last October, Levon is making a story about human smugglers who bring terminally ill humans to New Seattle to get scratched, and thus evade permanent death by becoming a zombie.

In order to solve the case of the week, Liv eats the brains of the victim and starts exhibiting the characteristics of a hockey goon.

“Hockey-goon brain was challenging in a physical respect because I had one official day to spend on the ice in hockey skates for the first time,” McIver said (via Comic Book Resources). “I hadn’t picked up my figure skates since I was 14, but hockey skates ever, so it was completely different. And that was a very challenging thing to try and seem proficient and knowledgeable about the mannerisms and the little bits and pieces. That was a new world for me. That was challenging, but I had great support around me. We had an amazing stunt team that was also involved.”

Elsewhere in the next episode, Liv stumbles onto Chase Graves’ (Jason Dohring) evil plan. Major (Robert Buckley) is forced to make a horrible decision, and Peyton (Aly Michalka) tries to contain a volatile situation.

“iZombie” Season 4, episode 5, titled “Goon Struck,” airs on Monday, March 26 at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.