The CW’s “iZombie” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” are doing some sort of crossover event next month.

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” star Rachel Bloom is set to appear in Season 4, episode 6 of “iZombie,” which is scheduled to air on April 9. According to TVLine, Bloom will guest star as a pretentious theater actor who happens to be the victim in the murder case Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) are trying to solve.

Shortly after news of her “iZombie” guest appearance broke, Bloom took to Twitter to reveal that she “had such a great time” filming the rom-com-zom-dram in Vancouver a few months ago.

“iZombie” actor Rahul Kohli also shared the casting news on Twitter, where he seemingly suggested that Bloom’s appearance on “iZombie” is a much more ambitious crossover event than Marvel’s upcoming film “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Elsewhere in Bloom’s “iZombie” episode, according to the synopsis for the hour, Ravi (Kohli) makes a huge sacrifice for Peyton (Aly Michalka) and Blaine (David Anders) makes a startling discovery.

While this is the first time Bloom will moonlight on another CW series, the Golden Globe-winning actress has appeared on IFC’s “Portlandia” and Pop’s “Nightcap” while starring on her critically-acclaimed romantic musical comedy-drama series.

Meanwhile, in next week’s Season 4, episode 5 of “iZombie,” Liv and Clive investigate the murder of a hockey player. As seen in the promo photos for the installment, the crime-solving duo visits the victim’s locker room to ask his teammates some questions. One of the victim’s fellow hockey players is Levon (Daniel Bonjour), the new character who will eventually become Liv’s new boyfriend.

Aside from being a hockey player, Levon is also a documentary filmmaker. As revealed by TVLine last October, Levon is making a story about human smugglers who bring terminally ill humans to New Seattle to get scratched, and thus evade permanent death by becoming a zombie.

Also in the episode, Liv stumbles onto Chase Graves’ (Jason Dohring) evil plan. Major (Robert Buckley) is forced to make a horrible decision, and Peyton tries to contain a volatile situation.

“iZombie” airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.