Rachel Bloom guest stars as a pretentious theater actor in next week’s episode of “iZombie.” And in a sneak peek from Season 4, episode 6 of the CW series, Bloom’s character terrorizes someone over the phone as she defends an artistic decision she made in the theater production she spearheads.

“Sir, the contract allows for — and I quote — ‘minor artistically valid changes.’ That’s all this is,” Bloom’s character says with conviction to the man on the other end of the line. “I didn’t even make changes. I made a change. One minor change. Everyone in the show who had the AIDS virus now has the zombie virus. That’s it. And I would like to think an intelligent man would appreciate the metaphor.”

When the man seemingly refuses to approve the change she made, Bloom’s character says: “Look, you’re in New York; I’m in Seattle. There is a militarized wall and 10,000 zombies between you and my stage. Good luck stopping me.”

Unfortunately for Bloom’s character, someone has actually managed to stop her. According to the synopsis for the episode, Bloom’s character is murdered, and Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) investigate her death.

Elsewhere in the hour, Ravi (Kohli) makes a huge sacrifice for Peyton (Aly Michalka) and Blaine (David Anders) makes a startling discovery.

News of Bloom’s guest appearance was announced last month. At that time, the “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” star took to Twitter to reveal that she “had such a great time” filming the rom-com-zom-dram in Vancouver, Canada a few months ago.

Kohli also shared Bloom’s casting news on Twitter, where he seemingly suggested that her impending appearance on “iZombie” is a much more ambitious crossover event than Marvel’s upcoming film “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Though this is the first time Bloom will moonlight in another CW series, the Golden Globe-winning actress has already appeared on IFC’s “Portlandia” and Pop’s “Nightcap” while starring on her critically acclaimed romantic musical dramedy series.

Will you be watching Bloom on “iZombie”? Tell us in the comments section below!

“iZombie” Season 4, episode 6, titled “My Really Fair Lady,” airs on Monday, April 9 at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.