Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck meet up once again over the weekend to show their support for one of their kids.

On Saturday, the "Tribes of Palos Verdes" actress and the "Justice League" actor were spotted together cheering on their son. The exes were in good spirits as they watched Samuel's basketball practice in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles, Daily Mail reported.

Garner and Affleck's daughters, 9-year-old Seraphina and 12-year-old Violet, were also with them. The amicable exes remain united when it comes to their children's activities.

For the outing, Affleck rocked a blue sweater with a bright red t-shirt underneath. He matched it with a black leather jacket, tight blue jeans and black leather boots. Meanwhile, Garner also went for a casual look with her gray chevron-print sweater over a small white tee, dark gray pants and black booties. The mom-of-three kept her locks in a bun and complemented her getup with dark shades.

It was not the first time that the family showed their support for Samuel's interest in basketball. In fact, earlier this month, Garner, Affleck, Violet and Seraphina watched his game in Brentwood.

In related news, many noticed Affleck's tattoo underneath his sweater. However, it was difficult to clearly make out the design.

Back in 2016, Affleck received intense backlash from his critics after getting a tattoo of a phoenix rising from the ashes. Later on, Affleck admitted that the ink was fake and was "for a movie role."

Garner also revealed her thoughts about the controversial tattoo. The "13 Going on 30" actress refused to be the ashes from the ink. "You know what we would say in my hometown about that? 'Bless his heart,'" Garner told Vanity Fair (via Daily Mail). "A phoenix rising from the ashes. Am I the ashes in this scenario? I take umbrage. I refuse to be the ashes.'"

While people are talking about Affleck's new ink, Garner sent good vibes via Instagram by sharing another video featuring her dog, Birdie. In the clip, the "Miracles from Heaven" star reads a book for her dog using Mama Llama's voice. The actress voiced the character in a new Netflix movie.

"Just like Mama Llama (voiced by ME on the new @netflixfamily series, streaming TODAY!!! ) Birdie knows the power of a cozy chat on Mama's lap. (Only I'm not really Birdie's mom. She's a dog.) #LlamaLlama #BookswithBirdie #MyLittleLlama," Garner wrote in the caption.

Garner has been sharing cute and hilarious clips on Instagram that include her pretend cooking show and pets. Aside from her dog, Birdie, Garner has also introduced her pet chicken, Regina, on Instagram.

